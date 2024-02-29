MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Apply to all, else it won’t get results: Irfan questions denial of contracts to Iyer, Kishan

Irfan Pathan questions BCCI’s decision to exclude central contracts for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, while including Hardik Pandya.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 13:37 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo of Shreyas Iyer.
File Photo of Shreyas Iyer. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo of Shreyas Iyer. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has questioned the BCCI’s decision to deny central contracts to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer for avoiding to play Ranji Trophy, saying that players like Hardik Pandya have not been judged on the same parameter.

The BCCI on Wednesday terminated Kishan and Iyer’s central contracts, while Pandya, who has not featured in Tests since 2018, secured a place in Grade A.

“If players like Hardik don’t want to play red ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren’t on national duty?” he questioned BCCI’s decision, in his post on X.

“If this doesn’t apply to all, then Indian cricket won’t achieve the desired results!” he added.

The 25-year-old Kishan did not turn up for Jharkhand throughout the team’s campaign in Ranji Trophy despite not being on national duty since leaving from the tour of South Africa in December last, citing personal reasons.

He has instead focussed on preparing for the IPL next month. He is competing in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Tournament in Mumbai and will be turning up for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Iyer did not make himself available for Mumbai’s Ranji quarterfinal against Baroda after being excluded from the Indian team following the second Test against England, citing a groin injury.

He, however, has been picked for the Ranji semifinals starting March 2 and will be back to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL beginning on March 22.

Irfan believes that the duo will come back strongly.

“They are talented cricketers, both Shreyas and Ishan. Hoping they bounce back and come back stronger,” he said.

The exclusion of Iyer and Kishan is being seen as a stern message to young players unwilling to put in the hard yards in first-class cricket, while chasing white-ball glory and lucrative IPL contracts.

On Wednesday, former India coach Ravi Shastri also backed the embattled duo.

“In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you’ll conquer once again,” Shastri had posted on X.

Related Topics

Irfan Pathan /

Shreyas Iyer /

Hardik Pandya /

Ishan Kishan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Apply to all, else it won’t get results: Irfan questions denial of contracts to Iyer, Kishan
    PTI
  2. NBA roundup: LeBron James, Lakers rally with big 4th quarter to stun Clippers 116-112
    AP
  3. NZ vs AUS: Green century steers Australia to 279-9 in first New Zealand Test
    AFP
  4. Steve Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention on leg-side bouncers
    PTI
  5. Sainz has no hard feelings over Hamilton’s Ferrari move
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Apply to all, else it won’t get results: Irfan questions denial of contracts to Iyer, Kishan
    PTI
  2. NZ vs AUS: Green century steers Australia to 279-9 in first New Zealand Test
    AFP
  3. Steve Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention on leg-side bouncers
    PTI
  4. WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet to return against RCB, Ismail’s fitness being monitored
    PTI
  5. Chris Gayle hopes T20 World Cup can help cricket crack US market
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Apply to all, else it won’t get results: Irfan questions denial of contracts to Iyer, Kishan
    PTI
  2. NBA roundup: LeBron James, Lakers rally with big 4th quarter to stun Clippers 116-112
    AP
  3. NZ vs AUS: Green century steers Australia to 279-9 in first New Zealand Test
    AFP
  4. Steve Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention on leg-side bouncers
    PTI
  5. Sainz has no hard feelings over Hamilton’s Ferrari move
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment