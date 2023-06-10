Published : Jun 10, 2023 22:38 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

India needs 280 runs or preseve seven wickets to win to the WTC title on Day 5 at the Oval. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will require 280 runs or preserve its remaining seven wickets to win the second ICC World Test Championship title over Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

Pat Cummins’ men had set up a mammoth 444-run target for India, prompting Rohit Sharma’s men to break the record for the highest-successful chase in Test history by registering the biggest aggregate in the fourth-innings at the venue.

WTC Final: What is the record for most runs scored on Day 5 to win a Test match?

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 - LATEST UPDATES

However, India finished Day 4 at 164 for three with Virat Kohli (44 not out off 60 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (20 not out off 59).

India would now need to pull off one of the biggest run-scoring hauls in the last day of a five-day Test.

Australia holds the record for the most runs scored on Day 5 of a Test win, having made all of a 404-run target against England on the last day in Leeds in 1948. Batting last, Australia was led by a 182 from Arthur Morris and an unbeaten 173 from Don Bradman - the last of his 29 Test hundreds.

West Indies occupies the second place on the list with its 342-run chase against England at Lord’s in 1984.

India holds the record for the third-highest chase on the final day of a five-day Test, recording the feat during the famous Gabba 2021 Test against Australia. Led by an unbeaten 89 from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill’s 91, India chased down a 328-run target by adding 325 on Day 5 in Brisbane.

Excluding matches that resulted in wins for the cahasing team, the most runs scored on Day 5 of a Test is 457, again by Australia against New Zealand in Brisbane in 2001.

Most runs scored on Day 5 (last day) to win a Test match

404 - Australia v England - Target: 404 in Leeds, 1948

344 - West Indies v England - Target: 342 at Lord’s 1984

325 - India v Australia - Target: 328 at Gabba, 2021

317 - Australia v India - Target: 343 in Perth, 1977

317 - West Indies v England - Target: 322 in Leeds, 2017

311 - England v Australia - Target: 315 in Leeds, 2001

302 - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Target: 302 in Sharjah, 2014

Most runs scored on Day 5 in any Test

459 - Australia and New Zealand - Brisbane, 2001

458 - Australia and West Indies - Sydney, 1969

447 - England and Australia - The Oval, 2013

Most runs scored in a Day in a Test