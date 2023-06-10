India will require 280 runs or preserve its remaining seven wickets to win the second ICC World Test Championship title over Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.
Pat Cummins’ men had set up a mammoth 444-run target for India, prompting Rohit Sharma’s men to break the record for the highest-successful chase in Test history by registering the biggest aggregate in the fourth-innings at the venue.
WTC Final: What is the record for most runs scored on Day 5 to win a Test match?
BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 - LATEST UPDATES
However, India finished Day 4 at 164 for three with Virat Kohli (44 not out off 60 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (20 not out off 59).
India would now need to pull off one of the biggest run-scoring hauls in the last day of a five-day Test.
Australia holds the record for the most runs scored on Day 5 of a Test win, having made all of a 404-run target against England on the last day in Leeds in 1948. Batting last, Australia was led by a 182 from Arthur Morris and an unbeaten 173 from Don Bradman - the last of his 29 Test hundreds.
West Indies occupies the second place on the list with its 342-run chase against England at Lord’s in 1984.
India holds the record for the third-highest chase on the final day of a five-day Test, recording the feat during the famous Gabba 2021 Test against Australia. Led by an unbeaten 89 from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill’s 91, India chased down a 328-run target by adding 325 on Day 5 in Brisbane.
Excluding matches that resulted in wins for the cahasing team, the most runs scored on Day 5 of a Test is 457, again by Australia against New Zealand in Brisbane in 2001.
Most runs scored on Day 5 (last day) to win a Test match
- 404 - Australia v England - Target: 404 in Leeds, 1948
- 344 - West Indies v England - Target: 342 at Lord’s 1984
- 325 - India v Australia - Target: 328 at Gabba, 2021
- 317 - Australia v India - Target: 343 in Perth, 1977
- 317 - West Indies v England - Target: 322 in Leeds, 2017
- 311 - England v Australia - Target: 315 in Leeds, 2001
- 302 - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Target: 302 in Sharjah, 2014
Most runs scored on Day 5 in any Test
- 459 - Australia and New Zealand - Brisbane, 2001
- 458 - Australia and West Indies - Sydney, 1969
- 447 - England and Australia - The Oval, 2013
Most runs scored in a Day in a Test
- 588 - England and India - Manchester, 1936
- 522 - England and South Africa - Lord’s, 1924
- 509 - Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - Colombo, 2002
- 508 - England and South Africa - The Oval, 1935
- 506 - Pakistan and England - Rawalpindi, 2022
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Man City vs Inter updates, Champions League final: Streaming info; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST; Predicted XI
- WTC Final: What is the record for most runs scored on Day 5 to win a Test match?
- FIH Pro League HIGHLIGHTS: India loses 2-3 against Netherlands
- WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 4: India 164/3 (40 overs); Kohli, Rahane rebuild; need 280 to win on final day
- Manchester City vs Inter LIVE streaming info, Champions League final: Where to watch; Preview; Predicted XI
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE