Cricket

Siraj: Consistency in bowling lines helping across formats

Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets on Day 2 of the first Test and said maintaining such consistency also helped his bowling in the shorter versions of the game.

N. Sudarshan
15 December, 2022 19:05 IST
15 December, 2022 19:05 IST
India’s Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second day of the first Test.

India’s Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second day of the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets on Day 2 of the first Test and said maintaining such consistency also helped his bowling in the shorter versions of the game.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj said that sticking to a simple stump-to-stump line was his recipe for success in Bangladesh’s first innings.

“I just focussed on maintaining a consistent line,” Siraj said at the day’s end. “This is a kind of wicket where if you try too much, runs can leak. I just had to keep hitting the stumps and I would find success.”

Siraj said maintaining such consistency also helped his bowling in the shorter versions of the game. “Red ball is my favourite format and I have always done well. It is where you have to maintain a consistent line and length and that helps me in white-ball cricket also.”

Also Read
Ind vs Ban 1st Test: Kuldeep, Ashwin, Siraj shine as India wrests back control on day 2 

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath rued his team’s lack of batting application.

“We needed to get partnerships,” the former Sri Lankan spinner said. “If you see the Indian innings, there were partnerships between [Cheteshwar] Pujara and Rishabh [Pant], and then [Shreyas] Iyer and Pujara.

“Pujara also, scored 90 runs but played a lot of balls. Our batters needed application. It is not lack of skill or talent. We have that. But you need to be gritty, determined and patient and that is what we will be working on.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us