Siraj: Consistency in bowling lines helping across formats

India pacer Mohammed Siraj said that sticking to a simple stump-to-stump line was his recipe for success in Bangladesh’s first innings.

“I just focussed on maintaining a consistent line,” Siraj said at the day’s end. “This is a kind of wicket where if you try too much, runs can leak. I just had to keep hitting the stumps and I would find success.”

Siraj said maintaining such consistency also helped his bowling in the shorter versions of the game. “Red ball is my favourite format and I have always done well. It is where you have to maintain a consistent line and length and that helps me in white-ball cricket also.”

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath rued his team’s lack of batting application.

“We needed to get partnerships,” the former Sri Lankan spinner said. “If you see the Indian innings, there were partnerships between [Cheteshwar] Pujara and Rishabh [Pant], and then [Shreyas] Iyer and Pujara.

“Pujara also, scored 90 runs but played a lot of balls. Our batters needed application. It is not lack of skill or talent. We have that. But you need to be gritty, determined and patient and that is what we will be working on.”