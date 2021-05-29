Azharuddin gets the nod to attend BCCI SGM

Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohd Azharuddin, who attended the virtual Special General Meeting of the BCCI on Saturday, says he got the clearance to attend because he was legally right.

“Whatever I have done is legal. What they (rival group led by Secretary R. Vijayanand) are doing is against the rules. For instance, once I closed the Annual General Meeting, there is no way it can be reconvened to take some decisions which are again against the spirit of the HCA Constitution,” Azhar explained to Sportstar immediately after attending the meeting.

“I am glad that the BCCI recognised my efforts and commitment. They know what is happening and you just cannot go on taking arbitrary decisions like convening HCA Apex Council meetings without the president involved in it,” he said.

“Well, if someone says that they have the majority, it doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want to do. You have to go by the rule book and most importantly in the interest of the game,” Azhar said.

"The Constitution is Supreme and I am happy that it has prevailed over everything else," he said.

“I will meet the BCCI secretary Jay Shah and the president Saurav Ganguly personally soon and explain what is happening. This (controversies) cannot just go on,” he said.

Questioned whether there is a possibility of him sitting across the table with the rival group, Azhar merely said if every action is within the framework of the HCA Constitution, then there will be no issues.

“Unfortunately, these sorts of things have been happening over the years. Well, when someone tries to clean the mess there will be people who naturally oppose,” Azhar said.

“I don’t want to claim that I am the boss after the BCCI nod this morning to attend the meeting. I am here to serve the game and nothing else,” he insisted. “I am sure the house (HCA) will be set in order soon,” he added.

On Shivlal Yadav, the former BCCI president who was nominated by the rival group to attend today’s BCCI meeting, Azhar said it was unfortunate that the former India off-spinner got “swayed away by the wrong people”.

“Other than this I don’t want to comment on this issue,” he said.

On his role in the BCCI meeting, Azhar said that he conveyed that it would be great if India were to host the T20 World Cup later this year.

“But, again, one has to take into consideration so many aspects especially in the wake of the pandemic. Let us see and hope for the best,” he concluded.

For his part, Shivlal informed Sportstar that he had no communication from the BCCI in this regard and neither was he aware about Azhar attending the meeting.

"All I can say is that I have no regrets as I have no personal motives involved. And, moreover, in this meeting there is nothing at stake for the HCA to miss out also," he said.

"I am ok with the BCCI decision in this regard," he said