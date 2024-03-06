Mohinder Amarnath lauds BCCI’s decision to emphasise domestic cricket

India cricket legend Mohinder Amarnath here on Wednesday welcomed BCCI’s decision to emphasise domestic cricket, making it mandatory for all fit-and-available cricketers to play for their state teams.

“I think it’s a good thing. It should’ve happened a long time back, to be very honest. And I think it should apply to every cricketer today, not only to certain cricketers. Everybody should play domestic cricket.

“They (players) should thank their state, their club, from where they started. They should not forget that. I think it’s very important for Indian cricket that all the cricketers participate to keep the standard up all the time.

“And it’ll be good for everybody - for youngsters to play against them (India cricketers), and then they’re sharing their experience with youngsters. I think it’ll be good for Indian cricket,” he said at the launch of the JITO Premier League.

When referred to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer having been mandated to play domestic cricket. “I don’t think there’s any need for any warning to anybody. You take a decision and apply it to everybody.

“The BCCI must have strict rules and all that. This is the beginning. I think they should be even stricter in the future also and make sure that all Indian players should participate and play. They (players) cannot decide for themselves and choose what they want to do. I think it should be to the BCCI and to the state (associations) to decide,” he explains.

The 73-year-old was also impressed by Ravichandran Ashwin’s achievements. Ashwin not only crossed the milestone of 500 Test wickets, but he’s also about to play his 100th Test match for India against England in Dharamshala, starting tomorrow (Thursday). He reminiscences about the first time when he watched the off-spinner.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma backs BCCI directive on domestic cricket in wake of Kishan-Shreyas saga

“Oh, he’s a fantastic cricketer, actually! I remember when I watched him for the first time - I was a consultant with Bengal Cricket. We were playing against Tamil Nadu at Bangalore. It was the first time I watched him and he showed his class straightaway. So, I’m not surprised at what he’s achieved. I think there is plenty more to achieve also,” he says.

The vice-captain of India’s triumphant 1983 World Cup team also expressed his disappointment on Aswin’s exclusion in overseas Tests. He says, “I’m very pleased for Ashwin. I’m sure that in the future also, he will continue his performance. Not only at home, he is a very fine bowler to be a part of the team overseas as well. I’m surprised at how many times he’s not been included in the team. But these things happen in cricket. I’m sure he will keep going and keep performing,”

On Virat Kohli’s absence from international cricket and India’s bench strength stepping up in the ongoing Test series against England, Amarnath says, “I think it’s good to see these youngsters performing and doing well,”

He also outlines how he measures the success of a team and what he would like to see from the Indian team in future.

He opines, “Indian cricket is doing very well. When you talk about world cricket, probably we are one of the superpowers in the game at the moment. I’m sure it will continue. What I would like to see is that this performance continues overseas as well. Because you’ll always have home advantage. All teams have a home advantage. But I think it becomes a little bit of testing when you go abroad and all those kinds of things. But I’m very pleased with the way they’re playing and the way they’re handling (match situations),”

On Kohli missing the England tour, He says, “See, in India, we have so many players. And when an established player is not around, or when he retires, somebody takes his place. It’s been happening. It’s not the first time. And Virat Kohli is a world-class player. No doubt about it, actually. Of course, when he’s around, things look even much rosier for Indian cricket. And I’m sure he will come back and perform like anybody else.”

The former cricketer also highlighted the impact of T20 cricket on young players and its financial lure. Amarnath concludes, “I’m glad that they are getting opportunities. They are making money. But I’m not a great fan of T20 cricket. It won’t produce quality players. It may provide some good players over a period of time. But it’s not the platform for Indian cricket.”