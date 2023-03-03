MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai for CSK training ahead of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, arrived in Chennai to begin preparations for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, starting on March 31.

Dhoni, 41, will be training at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium alongside his teammates, including Ambati Rayudu and Ajinkya Rahane.

CSK, which finished ninth last season, will take on defending champion Gujarat Titans in the season opener on March 31.

In the IPL 2023 auction, CSK secured the service of all-rounder Ben Stokes. However, he will be unavailable for the latter stages of the league due to international commitments. Stokes will be leaving early to join his national side for the one-off Ireland Test at Lord’s on June 1 and prepare for the Ashes series which gets underway on June 16.

In this edition, the teams are being split into two groups with each side set to play 14 group-stage matches. The franchises will be taking on each team in their own group only once and the teams in the other group twice, once at home and then away.

CSK features in Group B alongside Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have been pooled together in the other group - A.