Emirates Cricket Board appoints Mudassar Nazar as selector and head of National Academy programme

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday named former Pakistan international Mudassar Nazar as selector and head of (ECB’s) National Academy programme.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman Emirates Cricket Board, said, “The Board is very pleased to announce Mudassar’s appointment. Having worked with such high-profile, demanding and professional unions he has developed an exceptionally strong pedigree as a successful coach and proven specialist of the game.”

A former Pakistan all-rounder, Nazar boasts a strong understanding of the cricketing needs across the Emirates. Having been an integral member of the management team that launched and implemented various coaching programs at the ICC Academy (ICCA) at Dubai Sports City, Dubai (UAE), Nazar understands the conditions well.

In his long and illustrious coaching career, Nazar coached the Pakistan team, the Kenyan team. Additionally, he held the role of Director of Development at the Pakistan Cricket Board where he designed and implemented their National Academy and Coach Education programs.

Nazar said “I am pleased to be back in UAE and to get involved with the national academy program. There is so much talent in UAE which needs to be nurtured to help UAE’s progression to the next level. I am thankful to ECB for reposing confidence in my abilities to support and guide UAE cricket”.