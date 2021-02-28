Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola tests positive for COVID-19

Former India fast bowler, Salil Ankola, who is also the chairman of the senior selection committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Bringing in my birthday tomorrow with COVID-19 catching up with me. Unforgettable birthday. It’s scary to go through this, but will be needing all your blessings to come through with this. Will be back soon full throttle,” Ankola, who turns 53 on Monday, wrote on social media.

Ankola, who played one Test and 20 ODIs for India, was named the chairman of the selection committee by the MCA in December last year.