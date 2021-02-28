Cricket Cricket Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola tests positive for COVID-19 Former India fast bowler, Salil Ankola, who is also the chairman of the senior selection committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association, has tested positive for COVID-19. Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 February, 2021 20:28 IST Salil Ankola was named the chairman of the selection committee in December last year. - Twitter/@salilankola68 Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 February, 2021 20:28 IST Former India fast bowler, Salil Ankola, who is also the chairman of the senior selection committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association, has tested positive for COVID-19.“Bringing in my birthday tomorrow with COVID-19 catching up with me. Unforgettable birthday. It’s scary to go through this, but will be needing all your blessings to come through with this. Will be back soon full throttle,” Ankola, who turns 53 on Monday, wrote on social media.Ankola, who played one Test and 20 ODIs for India, was named the chairman of the selection committee by the MCA in December last year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.