MCA 'in principle' decides to introduce graded contract system for players

The Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to introduce a contract system for its players.

The matter was proposed by the MCA president Vijay Patil during the apex council meeting on Wednesday and the council members agreed to the decision.

"We have in principle decided to introduce a graded contract system for players and send it to the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) to work out the operational details and modalities for the scheme in order to implement it," Patil told Sportstar.

The matter will now be sent to the CIC to work out on the details. In the past, several cricketers - including VVS Laxman - had batted for a contract system for domestic players. Even though Punjab Cricket Association had proposed such a system a couple of years ago, it did not materialise in the end.