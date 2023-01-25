Cricket

Ambani family welcomes WPL team to MI universe

Indiawin Sports bid INR 912.99 crore for the Mumbai franchise, making it the second-costliest team in the upcoming WPL 2023.

Team Sportstar
25 January, 2023 16:41 IST
25 January, 2023 16:41 IST
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani alongside son Akash during IPL 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani alongside son Akash during IPL 2018. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY

Indiawin Sports bid INR 912.99 crore for the Mumbai franchise, making it the second-costliest team in the upcoming WPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced the addition of a women’s cricket team to its expanding set of sporting franchises ahead of the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) in March. It is now the fourth MI team after Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, and MI Emirates.

Indiawin Sports bid INR 912.99 crore for the Mumbai franchise, making it the second-costliest team in the upcoming WPL 2023 after Adani Group’s Ahmedabad team, which went for a whopping INR 1,289 crore

Owner Nita Ambani welcomed the franchise, saying it was a landmark event in the history of Indian cricket. She said, “With great joy and pride, I welcome our women’s cricket team to the MI ‘One Family’! India’s women cricketers have always made the nation proud in the global sporting arena – be it the World Cup, Asian Cup or the recent Commonwealth Games! This new Women’s League will once again shine a global spotlight on the talent, power, and potential of our girls.

Also Read
WIPL 2023 team announcement: Tournament named Women’s Premier League; Adani registers highest bid for Ahmedabad franchise

“I’m sure our Women’s MI team will take the Mumbai Indians brand of fearless and entertaining cricket to a new level altogether.”

Son of Nita and co-owner Akash said: “I eagerly look forward to the upcoming season and am confident that the WPL will have a lasting impact on the empowerment of women in sports. As we bring the MI experience and best practices into the women’s game, we look forward to seeing our women’s team excel and inspire future generations of female athletes.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us