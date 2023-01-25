Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced the addition of a women’s cricket team to its expanding set of sporting franchises ahead of the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) in March. It is now the fourth MI team after Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, and MI Emirates.

Indiawin Sports bid INR 912.99 crore for the Mumbai franchise, making it the second-costliest team in the upcoming WPL 2023 after Adani Group’s Ahmedabad team, which went for a whopping INR 1,289 crore

Owner Nita Ambani welcomed the franchise, saying it was a landmark event in the history of Indian cricket. She said, “With great joy and pride, I welcome our women’s cricket team to the MI ‘One Family’! India’s women cricketers have always made the nation proud in the global sporting arena – be it the World Cup, Asian Cup or the recent Commonwealth Games! This new Women’s League will once again shine a global spotlight on the talent, power, and potential of our girls.

“I’m sure our Women’s MI team will take the Mumbai Indians brand of fearless and entertaining cricket to a new level altogether.”

Son of Nita and co-owner Akash said: “I eagerly look forward to the upcoming season and am confident that the WPL will have a lasting impact on the empowerment of women in sports. As we bring the MI experience and best practices into the women’s game, we look forward to seeing our women’s team excel and inspire future generations of female athletes.”