Murali Vijay retires from all forms of international cricket

Former India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday.

He tweeted, “Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar.”

“To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me.”

He also thanked his family and friends for their love and support and expressed that he would be exploring new opportunities in cricket and its business aspects.

Vijay made his Indian squad Test debut in November 2008 after a successful run in the Ranji trophy, South Zone, India Red and India A tournaments. Within the span of 61 Test matches he amassed 3982 runs while playing for India with 12 centuries.

The 38-year-old Vijay has 9205 first-class runs and had not played any form of cricket until last year when he returned to action in the 20-overs Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). In the lead-up to the last edition of TNPL, Vijay said he had taken a break for personal reasons and now wanted to relish whatever cricket he plays.

“I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV, a weekly show on Sportstar.