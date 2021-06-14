Mushfiqur, Bryce voted ICC players of the month for May

Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Scottish all-rounder Kathryn Bryce were on Monday adjudged the ICC Players of the Month for May in the men's and women's categories respectively.

The winners were announced by the ICC in a press release.

Diminutive wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur played one Test and three ODIs against Sri Lanka in the month of May, where he helped Bangladesh win its first ODI series against Sri Lanka by scoring 125 in the second game.

Commenting on Mushfiqur's performance in May, former India batsman VVS Laxman, representing the ICC Voting Academy, said: "Even after 15 years at the highest level, Mushfiqur has not lost his appetite for run-making.

"What made his feat even more notable was that it was Bangladesh's first-ever ODI series triumph against the 1996 World Cup champions.

"To shore up the middle order and don the wicket-keeping gloves speaks volumes of his fitness and skills." Bryce, on the other hand, is the first player from Scotland, male or female, to make it to the top 10 of the batting or bowling lists in the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings released recently.

Bryce played four T20Is against Ireland where she scored 96 runs and took five wickets with an economy rate of 4.76 in the month of May.