Namibia’s Loftie-Eaton scores fastest-ever Men’s T20I century

Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton hit a hundred off just 33 balls against Nepal, making him the quickest man to reach the milestone in T20 Internationals

Arriving when his team was at 62/3 in the 11th over, Loftie-Eaton unleashed a furious counter-attack that helped Namibia to 206.

Smashing 11 fours and eight sixes, Loftie-Eaton scored 101 off just 36 deliveries, reaching the hundred milestone on the 33rd delivery with a four.

🚨 Record Alert 🚨



Namibia's Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton hits the fastest-ever Men's T20I hundred 🎇#NEPvNAMhttps://t.co/8I3D13kh6I — ICC (@ICC) February 27, 2024

Namibia won the match by 20 runs after it bowled out Nepal for 186 in 18.5 overs.

He broke Nepal’s Kushal Malla’s record of the fastest T20I hundred which the latter scored off 34 balls against Mongolia last year. Interestingly, Malla was on the pitch when his record was broken.

Fastest hundreds in Men’s T20Is

Batter Country Opponent Year Balls Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Namibia Nepal 2024 33 Kushal Malla Nepal Mongolia 2023 34 David Miller South Africa Bangladesh 2017 35 Rohit Sharma India Sri Lanka 2017 35 Sudesh Wickramasekara Czech Republic Turkey 2019 35