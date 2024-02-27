Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton hit a hundred off just 33 balls against Nepal, making him the quickest man to reach the milestone in T20 Internationals
Arriving when his team was at 62/3 in the 11th over, Loftie-Eaton unleashed a furious counter-attack that helped Namibia to 206.
Smashing 11 fours and eight sixes, Loftie-Eaton scored 101 off just 36 deliveries, reaching the hundred milestone on the 33rd delivery with a four.
Namibia won the match by 20 runs after it bowled out Nepal for 186 in 18.5 overs.
He broke Nepal’s Kushal Malla’s record of the fastest T20I hundred which the latter scored off 34 balls against Mongolia last year. Interestingly, Malla was on the pitch when his record was broken.
Fastest hundreds in Men’s T20Is
|Batter
|Country
|Opponent
|Year
|Balls
|Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|Namibia
|Nepal
|2024
|33
|Kushal Malla
|Nepal
|Mongolia
|2023
|34
|David Miller
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|2017
|35
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|Sri Lanka
|2017
|35
|Sudesh Wickramasekara
|Czech Republic
|Turkey
|2019
|35
Latest on Sportstar
- Namibia’s Loftie-Eaton scores fastest-ever Men’s T20I century
- Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Quarterfinal Day 5: Vidarbha, Mumbai qualify for semifinal; to face Madhya Pradesh, Tamil nadu
- Murthal Magnets lift the Inaugural JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 trophy
- South Korea picks Hwang Sun-hong as interim coach to replace Klinsmann
- Elena Norman quits as Hockey India CEO after 13 years
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE