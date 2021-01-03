PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former India captain Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery after he spoke to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief over telephone on Sunday.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona during his interaction with the former India captain. The 48-year-old Ganguly was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday and underwent angioplasty.

A high-profile medical panel is constantly monitoring Ganguly's health condition and a decision on the future course of action will be decided on Monday.

Dr. Devi Shetty to visit on Tuesday

Ganguly's elder brother, Snehasish confirmed to Sportstar that noted cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty is expected to visit the legendary former India cricketer on Tuesday for a check-up.

Speaking to this publication from Kolkata on Sunday, Dr. Saroj Mondal, who leads the medical panel, confirmed that Ganguly is 'doing fine'.

"He is doing fine and he had lunch and had good sleep. He even interacted with his friends and family," Mondal said, adding that the medical board will take a call on the next step on Monday.

“We are monitoring the situation and the board will keep all factors in mind and take the next step," he added.

Earlier, the hospital issued a statement on Sunday stating that Ganguly is "presently afebrile". He also tested negative for COVID-19 and underwent a routine ECG (electrocardiogram) test.