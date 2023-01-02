New Zealand’s Adam Milne withdraws from India, Pakistan series

Pacer Adam Milne has withdrawn from ODI squads for upcoming series against Pakistan and India due to concerns about his preparations, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Monday.

The right-arm pacer has therefore been replaced by Blair Tickner, who is already in Pakistan with the Kiwi Test team.

Milne suffered a hamstring injury during the home series against India last November and subsequently had a delayed return to his domestic side Wellington Firebirds, missing two Ford Trophy matches in December.

“Despite playing the first two games of the Dream11 Super Smash season for the Firebirds, the prospect of six ODIs in 16 days across Pakistan and India was considered too big of a risk.” said NZC in a statement.

“Adam was very up front with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours. We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down.” Blackcaps selector Gavin Larsen said.

Milne will continue to play for the Wellington Firebirds when available for the remainder of the home summer.

The Blackcaps ODI players depart New Zealand for Pakistan on January 4.

The white-ball series against India will kick off from January 18 and will go on till February 1. The series will consist of three ODIs and equal number of T20Is.