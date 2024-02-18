New Zealand recalls Kuggeleijn for Australia Test series

Pace bowler Scott Kuggeleijn was recalled on Sunday to replace Kyle Jamieson in New Zealand’s squad for the two-Test home series against Australia.

Kuggeleijn, whose lone appearance came in a loss to England in Mount Maunganui last year, is the only addition to the 14-man squad that swept under-strength South Africa 2-0 this month.

He replaces fellow-seamer Jamieson, who faces a long stint out of cricket after suffering a back stress fracture during the Proteas series.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest batter to score two Test double hundreds

The series against Australia begins in Wellington on February 29 before the second Test in Christchurch.

Batsman Daryl Mitchell is retained despite a foot injury that forced him to miss the second Test against South Africa and will also rule him out of next week’s three Twenty20 internationals against Australia.

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement that accomplished seamer Trent Boult wasn’t considered for the Test series because of his lack of recent red ball cricket.

Boult, who ditched his New Zealand central contract in 2022 to make himself available for Twenty20 domestic leagues, was named in the Black Caps squad for the T20 series against Australia.

New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (capt), Neil Wagner, Will O’Rourke.