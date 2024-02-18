MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Zealand recalls Kuggeleijn for Australia Test series

Kuggeleijn, whose lone appearance came in a loss to England in Mount Maunganui last year, is the only addition to the 14-man squad that swept under-strength South Africa 2-0 this month.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 13:56 IST , Wellington, New Zealand - 1 MIN READ

AFP
New Zealand’s Scott Kuggeleijn bowls during a Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb 2, 2020.
New Zealand’s Scott Kuggeleijn bowls during a Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb 2, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Scott Kuggeleijn bowls during a Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb 2, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

Pace bowler Scott Kuggeleijn was recalled on Sunday to replace Kyle Jamieson in New Zealand’s squad for the two-Test home series against Australia.

Kuggeleijn, whose lone appearance came in a loss to England in Mount Maunganui last year, is the only addition to the 14-man squad that swept under-strength South Africa 2-0 this month.

He replaces fellow-seamer Jamieson, who faces a long stint out of cricket after suffering a back stress fracture during the Proteas series.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest batter to score two Test double hundreds

The series against Australia begins in Wellington on February 29 before the second Test in Christchurch.

Batsman Daryl Mitchell is retained despite a foot injury that forced him to miss the second Test against South Africa and will also rule him out of next week’s three Twenty20 internationals against Australia.

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement that accomplished seamer Trent Boult wasn’t considered for the Test series because of his lack of recent red ball cricket.

Boult, who ditched his New Zealand central contract in 2022 to make himself available for Twenty20 domestic leagues, was named in the Black Caps squad for the T20 series against Australia.

New Zealand Test squad:
Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (capt), Neil Wagner, Will O’Rourke.

Related Topics

Scott Kuggeleijn

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: ENG 10/0; Crawley, Duckett start slow as England chases record 557
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand recalls Kuggeleijn for Australia Test series
    AFP
  3. La Liga: Lewandowski snatches Barca win at Celta, Atletico run riot
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: TN enforces follow on vs Punjab; Bengal, HP, Saurashtra register innings wins
    Team Sportstar
  5. Juventus secures 2-2 draw against Verona
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. New Zealand recalls Kuggeleijn for Australia Test series
    AFP
  2. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal equals record for most sixes by a batter in a Test innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest batter to score two Test double hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks record for most sixes by an Indian in a Test innings
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: When can Ashwin bowl again after returning to play 3rd Test following family emergency?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: ENG 10/0; Crawley, Duckett start slow as England chases record 557
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand recalls Kuggeleijn for Australia Test series
    AFP
  3. La Liga: Lewandowski snatches Barca win at Celta, Atletico run riot
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: TN enforces follow on vs Punjab; Bengal, HP, Saurashtra register innings wins
    Team Sportstar
  5. Juventus secures 2-2 draw against Verona
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment