IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest batter to score two Test double hundreds

The left-handed opener, who scored his first double-century against England earlier in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, is only behind India’s Vinod Kambli and Australian legend Don Bradman.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 13:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the fourth day of the third Test against England in Rajkot.
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the fourth day of the third Test against England in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: AFP
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the fourth day of the third Test against England in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third-youngest batter to score two Test double-hundreds during his side’s third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

The left-handed opener, who scored his first double-century against England earlier in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, is only behind India’s Vinod Kambli and Australian legend Don Bradman in this elite list.

Jaiswal got to the landmark figure with a single off the bowling of Joe Root. He also became the third Indian to score double-hundreds in back-to-back Tests, after Kambi and Virat Kohli.

The 22-year-old was at his brutal best against England, hitting a record-equalling 12 sixes in the innings.

Kambli became the youngest to score two double-hundreds in 1993, when he went past the 200-run mark against Zimbabwe in Delhi, 22 days after he did the same against England at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bradman had achieved the feat with back-to-back double-hundreds against England in 1930 in the span of 14 days. He would add another 200 to his tally 36 days later, again against England.

Youngest batters to score two Test double-hundreds
Vinod Kambli (IND) - 21y 54d
Don Bradman (AUS) - 21y 318d
Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 22y 53d
Graeme Smith (SA) - 22y 180d
In bracket - age when the second double-hundred was scored.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

