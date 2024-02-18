IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest batter to score two Test double hundreds

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third-youngest batter to score two Test double-hundreds during his side’s third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

The left-handed opener, who scored his first double-century against England earlier in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, is only behind India’s Vinod Kambli and Australian legend Don Bradman in this elite list.

Jaiswal got to the landmark figure with a single off the bowling of Joe Root. He also became the third Indian to score double-hundreds in back-to-back Tests, after Kambi and Virat Kohli.

The 22-year-old was at his brutal best against England, hitting a record-equalling 12 sixes in the innings.

Kambli became the youngest to score two double-hundreds in 1993, when he went past the 200-run mark against Zimbabwe in Delhi, 22 days after he did the same against England at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bradman had achieved the feat with back-to-back double-hundreds against England in 1930 in the span of 14 days. He would add another 200 to his tally 36 days later, again against England.

Youngest batters to score two Test double-hundreds Vinod Kambli (IND) - 21y 54d Don Bradman (AUS) - 21y 318d Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 22y 53d Graeme Smith (SA) - 22y 180d In bracket - age when the second double-hundred was scored.