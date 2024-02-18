IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal equals record for most sixes by a batter in a Test innings

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal equalled the record for most sixes by a batter in a Test innings during his side’s third match against England in Rajkot on Sunday.

Jaiswal’s 12 sixes drew him level with Wasim Akram, who cracked 12 maximums against Zimbabwe in 1996.

In addition to equalling Akram’s record, Jaiswal also became the third-youngest batter to score two double hundreds in Test cricket.

Jaiswal was at his destructive best against the English bowling attack, with the left-handed batter getting to his hundred on Day 3, before he was forced to retire hurt due to exhaustion.

The 22-year-old returned early on Day 4, before taking on the opposition bowlers with a flurry of attacking shots. He reserved his best for James Anderson, with four of his sixes coming against the veteran pacer.

The record for most sixes by a batter in a Test match belongs to Jaiswal’s skipper Rohit Sharma, who cleared the fence 13 times in a match against South Africa in 2019 in Visakhapatnam.