India vs England LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: IND 214/2 vs ENG; Gill, Kuldeep start steadily

- February 18, 2024 09:54IND 214/2 in 57 overs
Gill up against Anderson. The English pacer sticks to a fifth stump line. Gill is in no mind to take any risks. Defends the first two and then leaves the third. Anderson goes even wider for the fourth ball. Gill cuts it to get a single. Kuldeep’s dead bat defence seems him through the rest of the over.
- February 18, 2024 09:49IND 213/2 in 56 overs
Width on offer from Hartley. Gill finds the gap on the off side to get an easy single. He has been watchful so far. Hasn’t tried an aggressive shot yet. Too short from Hartley and Kuldeep whacks it to deep cover for a four. Good going by the Indian night-watchman.
- February 18, 2024 09:46IND 208/2 in 55 overs
Anderson with his second over of the day. Wide and Gill slides it to point to take an easy single. Not much sideways movement from Anderson. Kuldeep gets through the rest of the over without much struggle.
- February 18, 2024 09:42IND 207/2 in 54 overs
Gill on strike to start with the Hartley over. Full and on the stumps. Gill defends the first two. Hartley goes length for the third ball and Gill fends it to the leg side to take a single. Hartley now goes around the wicket to Kuldeep. Length ball and Kuldeep charges forward before smashing it out of the park. SIX!!
- February 18, 2024 09:39IND 200/2 in 53 overs
Anderson from the other end. He will be looking to exploit the conditions to get England a breakthrough. Outside off stump and Gill guides it to deep cover for a single. That brings up the 200 for India. Anderson now goes around the wicket against Kuldeep. The English pacer is trying to angle one into Kuldeep’s stumps. Kuldeep is watchful with his defence. Gets through the over without much worry.
- February 18, 2024 09:32IND 199/2 in 52 overs.
Day 4 begins.
Hartley with the ball. Fuller one and Gill pushes it hard to mid off and sets off on a risky single. Stokes chances his arm, but doesn’t hit the target. Single taken. Kuldeep takes Hartley on with a sweep shot. Just a single though. Wide from Hartley now. Gill cuts it to deep cover for a single.
- February 18, 2024 09:23Day 4 to start in minutes
- February 18, 2024 09:16Pitch Report
The strip doesn’t look too different from Day 3 and it should still be very good for batting. However, the cracks have widened a bit while there is still a little bit of grass. Deep Dasgupta reckons it looks slightly more abrasive and there could be variable bounce.
- February 18, 2024 09:15Good news from the middle for India
Yashasvi Jaiswal is seen warming up at the ground ahead of the day’s play and having a few hits with the bat. He retired hurt yesterday after struggling with his back.
- February 18, 2024 08:53High praise with a rider?
- February 18, 2024 08:30Can Yashasvi Jaiswal return to bat?
- February 18, 2024 08:28Day 3, Match Report
England’s fortunes spiralled from great to bad to worse in the span of three sessions as India racked up a mammoth lead of 322 for two wickets at Stumps, writes Ayan Acharya.
- February 18, 2024 08:25Is this the day?
India is firmly in the driver’s seat after taking a 322-run lead with eight wickets still in hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who retired hurt yesterday, smashed a scintillating hundred, while Shubman Gill played a contrasting knock, scoring a steady 65 off 120 balls. This, after England was bowled out for 319 from 299/5, has left the host in a very good position. From here, it will be an uphill task for Bazball, while India will look to assert full domination by the end of the day.
- February 18, 2024 08:19IND vs ENG Live Streaming Info, Day 4
The fourth day of the third Test between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Sports18 Network from 9:30 AM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs England LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: IND 214/2 vs ENG; Gill, Kuldeep start steadily
- Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand LIVE updates, BATC 2024, IND 2-0 THA: Ashmita plays Busanan in Match 3
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran 200 puts Bengal on top; Pandey scores quickfire ton
- IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jaiswal, Siraj give Bazball a reality check, put India in driver’s seat on Day 3
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Growth of homegrown talents biggest achievement for Pondicherry, says captain Damodaran Rohit
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE