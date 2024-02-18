MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs England LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: IND 214/2 vs ENG; Gill, Kuldeep start steadily

India vs England Live Day 4: Check the live score and updates from Day 4 of the 3rd Test match between India and England being played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Updated : Feb 18, 2024 09:57 IST

Team Sportstar
Shubman Gill of India in action. ANI
Shubman Gill of India in action. ANI
lightbox-info

Shubman Gill of India in action. ANI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the third Test between India and England from the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

  • February 18, 2024 09:54
    IND 214/2 in 57 overs

    Gill up against Anderson. The English pacer sticks to a fifth stump line. Gill is in no mind to take any risks. Defends the first two and then leaves the third. Anderson goes even wider for the fourth ball. Gill cuts it to get a single. Kuldeep’s dead bat defence seems him through the rest of the over. 

  • February 18, 2024 09:49
    IND 213/2 in 56 overs

    Width on offer from Hartley. Gill finds the gap on the off side to get an easy single. He has been watchful so far. Hasn’t tried an aggressive shot yet. Too short from Hartley and Kuldeep whacks it to deep cover for a four. Good going by the Indian night-watchman. 

  • February 18, 2024 09:46
    IND 208/2 in 55 overs

    Anderson with his second over of the day. Wide and Gill slides it to point to take an easy single. Not much sideways movement from Anderson. Kuldeep gets through the rest of the over without much struggle. 

  • February 18, 2024 09:42
    IND 207/2 in 54 overs

    Gill on strike to start with the Hartley over. Full and on the stumps. Gill defends the first two. Hartley goes length for the third ball and Gill fends it to the leg side to take a single. Hartley now goes around the wicket to Kuldeep. Length ball and Kuldeep charges forward before smashing it out of the park. SIX!!

  • February 18, 2024 09:39
    IND 200/2 in 53 overs

    Anderson from the other end. He will be looking to exploit the conditions to get England a breakthrough. Outside off stump and Gill guides it to deep cover for a single. That brings up the 200 for India. Anderson now goes around the wicket against Kuldeep. The English pacer is trying to angle one into Kuldeep’s stumps. Kuldeep is watchful with his defence. Gets through the over without much worry. 

  • February 18, 2024 09:32
    IND 199/2 in 52 overs.

    Day 4 begins.

    Hartley with the ball. Fuller one and Gill pushes it hard to mid off and sets off on a risky single. Stokes chances his arm, but doesn’t hit the target. Single taken. Kuldeep takes Hartley on with a sweep shot. Just a single though. Wide from Hartley now. Gill cuts it to deep cover for a single. 

  • February 18, 2024 09:23
    Day 4 to start in minutes
  • February 18, 2024 09:16
    Pitch Report

    The strip doesn’t look too different from Day 3 and it should still be very good for batting. However, the cracks have widened a bit while there is still a little bit of grass. Deep Dasgupta reckons it looks slightly more abrasive and there could be variable bounce. 

  • February 18, 2024 09:15
    Good news from the middle for India

    Yashasvi Jaiswal is seen warming up at the ground ahead of the day’s play and having a few hits with the bat. He retired hurt yesterday after struggling with his back. 

  • February 18, 2024 08:53
    High praise with a rider?

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal ‘is a superstar in the making’, says England opener Duckett

    After being pinned in all the departments right through the day’s play, Ben Duckett, the highest individual scorer of the match, gave India full credit.

  • February 18, 2024 08:30
    Can Yashasvi Jaiswal return to bat?

    Yes, he can.

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal retires hurt after scoring century against England on Day 3

    India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt on 104 off 133 deliveries during the third day of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

  • February 18, 2024 08:28
    Day 3, Match Report

    England’s fortunes spiralled from great to bad to worse in the span of three sessions as India racked up a mammoth lead of 322 for two wickets at Stumps, writes Ayan Acharya. 

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jaiswal, Siraj give Bazball a reality check, put India in driver’s seat on Day 3

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India leads by 322 runs at the end of third day after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century and Mohammed Siraj’s four-wicket haul put England on the backfoot in Rajkot on Saturday.

  • February 18, 2024 08:25
    Is this the day?

    India is firmly in the driver’s seat after taking a 322-run lead with eight wickets still in hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who retired hurt yesterday, smashed a scintillating hundred, while Shubman Gill played a contrasting knock, scoring a steady 65 off 120 balls. This, after England was bowled out for 319 from 299/5, has left the host in a very good position. From here, it will be an uphill task for Bazball, while India will look to assert full domination by the end of the day. 

  • February 18, 2024 08:19
    IND vs ENG Live Streaming Info, Day 4

    The fourth day of the third Test between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Sports18 Network from 9:30 AM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app and website. 

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: IND 214/2 vs ENG; Gill, Kuldeep start steadily
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand LIVE updates, BATC 2024, IND 2-0 THA: Ashmita plays Busanan in Match 3
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran 200 puts Bengal on top; Pandey scores quickfire ton
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jaiswal, Siraj give Bazball a reality check, put India in driver’s seat on Day 3
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Growth of homegrown talents biggest achievement for Pondicherry, says captain Damodaran Rohit
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran 200 puts Bengal on top; Pandey scores quickfire ton
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: IND 214/2 vs ENG; Gill, Kuldeep start steadily
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan by 4 runs in thrilling T20 series opener
    AP
  4. Former South Africa player and coach Mike Procter dies aged 77
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal ‘is a superstar in the making’, says England opener Duckett
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: IND 214/2 vs ENG; Gill, Kuldeep start steadily
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand LIVE updates, BATC 2024, IND 2-0 THA: Ashmita plays Busanan in Match 3
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran 200 puts Bengal on top; Pandey scores quickfire ton
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jaiswal, Siraj give Bazball a reality check, put India in driver’s seat on Day 3
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Growth of homegrown talents biggest achievement for Pondicherry, says captain Damodaran Rohit
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment