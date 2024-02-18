IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin to rejoin Team India on Day 4 in Rajkot

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday confirmed that lead off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will rejoin the Indian side on Day 4 of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
Ashwin had stepped away from the action after Day 2 of the Test due to a family emergency.
On the same day, Ashwin had breached the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket, becoming the second Indian to reach the landmark.
“Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match,” a BCCI statement said.
