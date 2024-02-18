MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin to rejoin Team India on Day 4 in Rajkot

BCCI on Sunday confirmed that lead off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will rejoin the Indian side on Day 4 of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 10:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RAJKOT: India’s R. Ashwin in action.
RAJKOT: India’s R. Ashwin in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

RAJKOT: India’s R. Ashwin in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday confirmed that lead off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will rejoin the Indian side on Day 4 of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Ashwin had stepped away from the action after Day 2 of the Test due to a family emergency.

On the same day, Ashwin had breached the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket, becoming the second Indian to reach the landmark.

“Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match,” a BCCI statement said.

Related Topics

Ravichandran Ashwin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand LIVE updates, BATC 2024, IND 2-1 THA: Priya-Shruti duo faces in-form Aimsaard sisters in Match 4
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: India 247/3 vs England; Gill run out on 91
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Sachin Baby hundred helps Kerala take lead; Pondy forced to follow on by HP
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin to rejoin Team India on Day 4 in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jaiswal, Siraj give Bazball a reality check, put India in driver’s seat on Day 3
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin to rejoin Team India on Day 4 in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Sachin Baby hundred helps Kerala take lead; Pondy forced to follow on by HP
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: India 247/3 vs England; Gill run out on 91
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan by 4 runs in thrilling T20 series opener
    AP
  5. Former South Africa player and coach Mike Procter dies aged 77
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships final, India vs Thailand LIVE updates, BATC 2024, IND 2-1 THA: Priya-Shruti duo faces in-form Aimsaard sisters in Match 4
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: India 247/3 vs England; Gill run out on 91
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Sachin Baby hundred helps Kerala take lead; Pondy forced to follow on by HP
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin to rejoin Team India on Day 4 in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jaiswal, Siraj give Bazball a reality check, put India in driver’s seat on Day 3
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment