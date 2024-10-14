England captain Ben Stokes returns to the team for the second Test against Pakistan after recovering from a hamstring tear, starting on Tuesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Stokes was forced to sit out the three-match home series against Sri Lanka and the first Pakistan Test last week. The 33-year-old had played in all three tests in the series against West Indies, which was won 3-0 by his team in July.

England team for second Test Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett,⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (C), ⁠Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, ⁠Jack Leach, ⁠Shoaib Bashir

Stokes and Matt Potts are the two changes to the team that won a record-filled first test of the series, also played in Multan.

England took the series lead after beating the host by an innings and 47 runs in the first test, with Ollie Pope leading the side in Stokes’s absence.

Durham seamer Potts makes a comeback since the Lord’s Test against Sri Lanka at the end of August while seamers Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes are rested.

The third and final Test will take place in Rawalpindi from October 24.