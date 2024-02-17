MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal retires hurt after scoring century against England on Day 3

The left-hander seemed to have issues with his back after reaching his hundred. The team physio came out to the middle to check on him a couple of times before Jaiswal decided to retire hurt.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 16:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India celebrates after scoring his century against England.
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India celebrates after scoring his century against England. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Yashasvi Jaiswal of India celebrates after scoring his century against England. | Photo Credit: PTI

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt on 104 off 133 deliveries during the third day of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

The left-hander seemed to have issues with his back after reaching his hundred. The team physio came out to the middle to check on him a couple of times before Jaiswal decided to retire hurt.

Rajat Patidar joined Shubman Gill in the middle after Jaiswal walked back to the dressing room. However, according to Law 25.4.2 of MCC, Jaiswal can return to bat later in the innings.

“If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings,” according to the rule.

Jaiswal and Gill forged a 155-run partnership for the second wicket after captain Rohit Sharma perished early in India’s second innings.

After starting off slowly, Jaiswal raced to his third Test century off just 122 balls. His knock included nine fours and five sixes.

Related Topics

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

Shubman Gill /

Rajat Patidar

