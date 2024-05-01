Oman T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Aqib Ilyas named captain; Zeeshan Maqsood, Sultan Ahmed, Bilal Khan included

Oman, on Wednesday, named its 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June in the West Indies and the USA.
Oman has entrusted, Aqib Ilyas, to be its new captain and lead the underdog side in the tournament.
ALSO READ | Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rashid Khan to lead; Recent debutant Nangyal Kharote included; Zazai among reserves
Former skipper Zeeshan Maqsood remains in the squad along with Sultan Ahmed, Bilal Khan and other notable players.
Oman begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Namibia, before facing Australia, Scotland and England in Group B.
Oman Squad
