Oman T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Aqib Ilyas named captain; Zeeshan Maqsood, Sultan Ahmed, Bilal Khan included

Oman begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Namibia, before facing Australia, Scotland and England in Group B.

Published : May 01, 2024 18:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Phot: Zeeshan Maqsood included in the the ICC T20 World Cup squad.
File Phot: Zeeshan Maqsood included in the the ICC T20 World Cup squad. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Phot: Zeeshan Maqsood included in the the ICC T20 World Cup squad. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/ The Hindu

Oman, on Wednesday, named its 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June in the West Indies and the USA.

Oman has entrusted, Aqib Ilyas, to be its new captain and lead the underdog side in the tournament.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rashid Khan to lead; Recent debutant Nangyal Kharote included; Zazai among reserves

Former skipper Zeeshan Maqsood remains in the squad along with Sultan Ahmed, Bilal Khan and other notable players.

Oman begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Namibia, before facing Australia, Scotland and England in Group B.

Oman Squad
Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad.
Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra

Related Topics

Oman /

Oman Cricket

