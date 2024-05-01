MagazineBuy Print

Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rohit Paudel to lead the young squad; Sompal Kami and Karan KC included

Nepal begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Netherlands, before facing Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group D.

Published : May 01, 2024 19:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nepal’s captain Rohit Kumar Paudel in the Asia Cup in 2023.
Nepal’s captain Rohit Kumar Paudel in the Asia Cup in 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Nepal's captain Rohit Kumar Paudel in the Asia Cup in 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Nepal, on Wednesday, named its 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June in the West Indies and the USA.

Nepal will be lead by the 21-year-old Rohit Paudel in the tournament.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rashid Khan to lead; Recent debutant Nangyal Kharote included; Zazai among reserves

Fan favourites Sompal Kami and Karan KC will bring in the experience to a fairly young Nepal squad.

Nepal Squad
Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

