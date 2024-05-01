Nepal, on Wednesday, named its 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June in the West Indies and the USA.
Nepal will be lead by the 21-year-old Rohit Paudel in the tournament.
ALSO READ | Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rashid Khan to lead; Recent debutant Nangyal Kharote included; Zazai among reserves
Fan favourites Sompal Kami and Karan KC will bring in the experience to a fairly young Nepal squad.
Nepal Squad
Latest on Sportstar
- Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rohit Paudel to lead the young squad; Sompal Kami and Karan KC included
- CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, opts to bowl; Pathirana misses out with niggle; Gleeson makes debut
- Madrid Open 2024: Rybakina rallies to semifinals, will face winner of Sabalenka vs Andreeva
- CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Who is Richard Gleeson, the Chennai Super Kings bowler making his IPL debut against Punjab Kings?
- T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; Australia, England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE