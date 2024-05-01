Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rohit Paudel to lead the young squad; Sompal Kami and Karan KC included

Nepal, on Wednesday, named its 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June in the West Indies and the USA.

Nepal will be lead by the 21-year-old Rohit Paudel in the tournament.

Fan favourites Sompal Kami and Karan KC will bring in the experience to a fairly young Nepal squad.