NZ vs Ind: Sodhi, Tickner in squad for third ODI Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner have been roped in as reinforcements for an injury-stricken New Zealand squad for the third ODI in Tauranga on Tuesday. PTI Mt. Maunganui (New Zealand) 10 February, 2020 10:18 IST Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner - Getty Images PTI Mt. Maunganui (New Zealand) 10 February, 2020 10:18 IST Grappling with injuries to a number of players, New Zealand on Monday added leg spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to its squad ahead of the third ODI against India.New Zealand has already sealed the three-match series, following victories in the first two matches Hamilton and Auckland.Both Sodhi and Tickner were part of the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A in Lincoin. They did not take part in the fourth and final day's proceedings on Monday. Tim Southee on playing through illness during ODI 2 @edenparknz #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/PyUEmmizpB— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 10, 2020 The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.Skipper Kane Williamson, recovering from a left shoulder injury, will undergo a fitness test on Monday afternoon.