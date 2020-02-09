NZ A vs India A: Run feast continues for in-form Shubman Gill

India A’s Shubman Gill continued his good run in the unofficial ‘Test’ series against New Zealand A, scoring an unbeaten 107 (153b, 3x4, 1x6) on the third day of the second four-day match here on Sunday. His efforts helped India build a strong foundation in the first innings. By stumps, India was 234 for 1, trailing the host by 152 runs.

Opening the batting alongside captain Hanuma Vihari (59, 73b, 9x4), Gill built a 111-run partnership with him. After Vihari was dismissed, Cheteshwar Pujara helped ensure another fruitful stand; the two have already added 123 runs for the second wicket.

Earlier, New Zealand declared its first innings closed on 386 for nine, after the second day’s play was washed out. Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 103 (222b, 10x4, 1x6). Glenn Phillips and wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver scored half-centuries.

Among Indian bowlers, Sandeep Warrier , Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and veteran off-spinner R. Ashwin accounted for eight wickets together.