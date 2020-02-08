Cricket Cricket Rain washes out second day's play in India A-New Zealand A unofficial Test Persistent rain washed out the second day's play in Lincoln, with New Zealand remaining at 276 for five from day one action. PTI LINCOLN (NEW ZEALAND) 08 February, 2020 13:14 IST Representative image: Second day's play in the second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A was washed out in Lincoln, New Zealand. - Brian Jackson PTI LINCOLN (NEW ZEALAND) 08 February, 2020 13:14 IST Not a single ball could be bowled as rain washed out the second day’s play of the four-day unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A here on Saturday.With no action possible in a day of disappointment, New Zealand remained at its overnight score of 276 for five in 90 overs.Dane Cleaver (46) and Daryl Mitchell (36) were at the crease after the stumps were drawn following the end of first day.The opening unofficial Test between the two sides had ended in a draw. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.