Lockie Ferguson's five-for helps New Zealand beat West Indies in first T20I

New Zealand beat the West Indies by five wickets in a rain-affected first T20I in Auckland on Friday.

At the Eden Park, New Zealand scored 179-5 after being set a target of 176 in a match, which was reduced to a 16-over affair due to incessant rains. For the home team, it was Lockie Ferguson who grabbed 5-21 to guide New Zealand to win and also emerged as the man of the match.

Put in to bat, West Indies struggled initially, losing quick wickets. But captain Kieron Pollard was the stand-out performer with an unbeaten 75 from 37 balls. However, that was not enough.

The next match will be played in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.