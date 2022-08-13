Cricket

New Zealand vs West Indies live score 2nd T20I: Pooran’s WI vs Williamson’s NZ in Jamaica

New Zealand vs West Indies live score: Get live score and updates from the second T20I between New Zealand and West Indies in Jamaica.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 13 August, 2022 00:05 IST
Tim Southee of New Zealand in action.

Tim Southee of New Zealand in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

All you need to know
When is West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I ?
The 2nd T20I between West Indies and New Zealand will be played on August 13, 2022.
What time will West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I start?
The 2nd T20I between West Indies and New Zealand will start at 12:00 AM IST.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match?
The 2nd T20I between West Indies and New Zealand will be live streamed on Sky Sports NZ.
Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I be played?
The 2nd T20I between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.
West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes
New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen

