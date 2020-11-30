Third New Zealand vs West Indies T20I rained off

New Zealand won the T20I series against the West Indies 2-0 as the third and final fixture was rained off on Monday.

At Mount Maunganui, only 2.2 overs could be bowled before heavy rains forced the players to head to the dressing room. Put in to bat, West Indies scored 25-1.

New Zealand won the first T20I by five wickets and the second by 72 runs. Lockie Ferguson was named man of the series after taking five for 21 in the opening fixture. He also scalped one wickets apiece in the last two pictures.

The first Test begins in Hamilton on Thursday.