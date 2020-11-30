Cricket Cricket Third New Zealand vs West Indies T20I rained off New Zealand won the T20I series against the West Indies 2-0 as the third and final fixture was rained off on Monday. Team Sportstar 30 November, 2020 14:32 IST Lockie Ferguson was named the man of the series. - Twitter/@ICC Team Sportstar 30 November, 2020 14:32 IST New Zealand won the T20I series against the West Indies 2-0 as the third and final fixture was rained off on Monday.At Mount Maunganui, only 2.2 overs could be bowled before heavy rains forced the players to head to the dressing room. Put in to bat, West Indies scored 25-1.READ: Lockie Ferguson's five-for helps New Zealand beat West Indies in first T20INew Zealand won the first T20I by five wickets and the second by 72 runs. Lockie Ferguson was named man of the series after taking five for 21 in the opening fixture. He also scalped one wickets apiece in the last two pictures.The first Test begins in Hamilton on Thursday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos