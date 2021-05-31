Cricket Cricket Nick Hockley confirmed as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has been formally appointed as Cricket Australia's Chief Executive Officer. AP SYDNEY 31 May, 2021 10:11 IST Nick Hockley new CEO of Cricket Australia poses for a photo at Sydney Cricket Ground on May 31, 2021 in Sydney. - GETTY IMAGES AP SYDNEY 31 May, 2021 10:11 IST England-born Nick Hockley's interim appointment as Cricket Australia's chief executive officer for almost a year has been been made official after he was formally appointed to the role on Monday.Hockley had been serving in the interim position since the departure of his predecessor Kevin Roberts in June 2020. He received the unanimous endorsement of CA’s board after a recruitment search during which candidates from Australia and overseas were interviewed.Born in Birmingham, Hockley represented England in rugby at a student level before pursuing a career in corporate finance that saw him relocate to Australia between 2002 and 2005.Hockley then returned to Britain to work with the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics committees where he worked for six years before he moved back to Sydney. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.