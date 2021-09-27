Nicola Carey: I want to bowl yorkers like Jhulan Goswami

Australian women team's pace bowling all-rounder Nicola Carey looks up to Jhulan Goswami and would like to bowl yorkers like the India seamer.

"She is extremely impressive, she was really good up-front with the new ball throughout the whole three WODIs, taking some really key wickets for India there," Goswami told Indian journalists during an interaction.

ALSO READ - India beats Australia to end 26-match ODI winning streak

"And then she comes back at the death with those yorkers. I want to bowl yorkers like Goswami because she was very impressive there at the back-end. She had an amazing career and still (is) doing what she is doing, it is pretty impressive, and I still want to bowl yorkers like Goswami, that is my goal," quipped the 28-year-old Carey.

'Incredible players'

Carey, who has played 20 WODIs and 18 WT20s and is yet to wear the whites, also described the Indian batting line-up as a "dangerous" one.

ALSO READ - AUSW v INDW: Wanted to stand up as a senior - Jhulan

"They (Indian players) are incredible players. Mithali Raj is an experienced campaigner, scored truckloads of runs, a really committable batting line-up, so they are sort of dangerous in different ways, so we have got our plans to (for) them.

"And as you mentioned the pink ball coming up is a little-bit different. Test match cricket they will probably come out playing a little bit differently,” she said.

Watch the Indian women's team play their maiden pink ball D/N Test during the ongoing India tour of Australia live on Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels starting 3Oth September to 3rd October, 10 AM IST onwards.