Nortje ruled out of the Ind-SA Test series

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the Test series against India due to a persistent injury, announced Cricket South Africa on Tuesday.

There will be no replacement added to the squad for Nortje. The first Test begins on Sunday at Centurion.

South Africa squad vs India Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

