New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 tri-series: Southee picks first wicket, Liton joins Najmul; live streaming info

NZ vs BAN live score, T20 triseries: Follow live score, updates, commentary and highlights from the third T20I tri-series match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Last Updated: 09 October, 2022 11:49 IST
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson plays a shot during the second T20I against Pakistan.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson plays a shot during the second T20I against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

TOSS: New Zealand won the toss, opts to bowl

Where can I watch the live streaming of BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

The third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

There is no LIVE telecast available of the T20 Tri-Series in India.

At what time will BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match start?

The third match of the T20 Tri-series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Where will BAN vs NZ Tri-Series match be played?

The third match of the T20 Tri-series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

