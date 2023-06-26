ODI World Cup 2023: Eden Gardens, Wankhede Stadium likely to host semifinals

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium are set to host the semifinals of the ODI World Cup, while the final will be held in Ahmedabad.

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) set to announce the schedule of the tournament on Tuesday, Sportstar understands that Eden Gardens, which hasn’t hosted an ODI World Cup knockout game since 1996, has pipped Chennai and Bengaluru to host the semifinals.

In 2016, Kolkata hosted the final of the T20 World Cup, which was won by the West Indies. And keeping it’s crowd capacity in mind, the organisers have zeroed in on Eden Gardens as a preferred venue. Though the Cricket Association of Bengal officials weren’t willing to comment on the issue, they looked optimistic about hosting a major game after a long hiatus.

On Monday, the BCCI officials had meetings with all the state units that and it was decided that 12 centres - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Dharamsala, Lucknow and Pune - will be hosting the World Cup fixtures.