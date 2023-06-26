MagazineBuy Print

Logan van Beek stars as Netherlands beats West Indies in Super Over

Chasing 375 to win, Netherlands rode on Teja Nidamanuru’s 76-ball 111 and Scott Edward’s 47-ball 67 to put up a spirited fight.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 20:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Logan van Beek of the Netherlands in action: representative image
Logan van Beek of the Netherlands in action: representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Logan van Beek of the Netherlands in action: representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Logan van Beek starred in the Netherlands’ Super Over win against the West Indies in an ICC World Cup qualifier game in Harare on Monday. 

Van Beek collected 30 off Jason Holder in the Super Over, smacking three fours and as many sixes. Van Beek then caused damage with the ball, registering figures of 2 for 8.  He got rid of Johnston Charles and Romario Shepherd.

Earlier, chasing 375, the Netherlands rode on Teja Nidamanuru’s 76-ball 111 and Scott Edward’s 47-ball 67 to stay abreast of the asking rate. 

With eight to defend in the last over, Alzarri Joseph capped off a brilliant spell by dismissing van Beek off the last ball, pushing the match into a Super Over. 

Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 65-ball 104 had propelled the Windies to 374..

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
