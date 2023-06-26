Logan van Beek stars as Netherlands beats West Indies in Super Over

Logan van Beek starred in the Netherlands’ Super Over win against the West Indies in an ICC World Cup qualifier game in Harare on Monday.

Van Beek collected 30 off Jason Holder in the Super Over, smacking three fours and as many sixes. Van Beek then caused damage with the ball, registering figures of 2 for 8. He got rid of Johnston Charles and Romario Shepherd.

Earlier, chasing 375, the Netherlands rode on Teja Nidamanuru’s 76-ball 111 and Scott Edward’s 47-ball 67 to stay abreast of the asking rate.

With eight to defend in the last over, Alzarri Joseph capped off a brilliant spell by dismissing van Beek off the last ball, pushing the match into a Super Over.

Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 65-ball 104 had propelled the Windies to 374..