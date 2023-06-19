Magazine

World Cup qualifiers 2023: Ireland suffers shock defeat to Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood was awarded the player of the match award as he scalped a wicket and notched a half-century to help Oman chase the target with 11 balls to spare.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 20:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Oman’s Zeeshan Maqsood.
File image of Oman’s Zeeshan Maqsood. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of Oman’s Zeeshan Maqsood. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/The Hindu

Ireland suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat at the hands of Ireland in the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club sports ground in Zimbawe on Monday.

Half-centuries from Kashyap Kumar Harishbhai, Zeeshan Maqsood, and Aquib Ilyas made it easier for the middle-eastern country, which ended up with 285/5, three more than the target, with 11 balls to spare.

Maqsood was awarded the player of the match award for his all-round performance. The 35-year-old notched up a 67-ball 59 and claimed the wicket of Andrew Balbernie.

Earlier in the first innings, Ireland would have been confident after a flurry of lower-order runs helped it to 281/7, with Harry Tector (52 off 82 balls) and George Dockrell (91 n.o. off 89 balls) starring with the bat after Oman won the toss and elected to bowl.

But Oman chased its target down in style, as a partnership worth 94 between Ilyas and Prajapati laid the foundation, with Mohammad Nadeem (46*), Ayaan Khan (21) and Shoaib Khan (19*) providing the required finish.

