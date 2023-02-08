Oval to host ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced that the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final will take place at The Oval, London from June 7 to 11.

The reserve day is scheduled on June 12. New Zealand had won the inaugural edition, defeating India by eight wickets in the 2021 final in Southampton.

Australia leads the nine-team points table for the ongoing cycle with a healthy points percentage of 75.56, followed by India at 58.93.

The two teams are set to face off in a four-match Test series, beginning on February 9 in Nagpur, and the result of the series will play a significant part in determining the eventual finalists.

“The prospect of playing in the World Test Championship Final has been a big motivator for us over the last couple of years, more so now having missed out on over rates last time,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins in an ICC press release.

“To play at a neutral venue like The Oval adds another element for both sides who make the Final. It’s exciting and has been a goal of ours for a while now. We are confident we can secure a place while here in India after a really strong 12 months. The Final would be a great reward for the players and staff who have done so well.”

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who was an integral part of the Indian team in their runners-up finish in the inaugural cycle under Virat Kohli, said: “Leading Team India out onto the field of play at the World Test Championship Final would be special. We have grown and developed as a team during this competition and to be in with a chance of lifting the Mace at the Oval in June, we know we first need to overcome a tough Australia side.

“There have been so many dramatic moments in Test cricket lately, and there are undoubtedly more to come. I am excited by the prospect of booking our place at the Final and hopefully creating history later in the year.”

Sri Lanka and South Africa, who take the third and fourth positions respectively, are in with a chance. Sri Lanka has two away Tests against New Zealand remaining in the ongoing cycle, while South Africa’s last assignment is the two-match home series against the West Indies.