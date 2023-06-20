TNPL: Bhuvaneswaran fifer sets up Tiruppur Tamizhans win over Royal Kings

Published : Jun 20, 2023 23:28 IST , DINDIGUL - 2 MINS READ

Medium-pacer P. Bhuvaneswaran’s five for 17 helped iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans bowl out Nellai Royal Kings for 124 and go on to win by seven wickets in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the NPR cricket ground in Natham on Tuesday.

He became the first bowler to get a fifer this season and the 10th bowler to achieve the feat in the league.

Tiruppur’s openers Radhakrishnan (34, 30b, 5x4) and left-hander Tushar Raheja (49, 43b, 4x4, 3x6) added 73 runs in 51 balls.

From the three matches played until Tuesday, it’s been evident that the pitch has been assisting the bowlers. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu senior selection committee chairman U.R. Radhakrishnan remarked that the wicket has been retaining moisture, while iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans head coach R.X. Muralidhar said in the TV interview that there’s been “juice” in the wicket.

Abhinav Mukund on TV commentary on Sunday said that the bowlers will get “extra bounce” on this wicket. Until Tuesday, the pacers’ wickets had come at an average length of 6.1m in Coimbatore, 7.2m in Dindigul.

Three of Bhuvaneswaran’s wickets had come off short and back-of-length deliveries.

Opener and left-hander Sri Neranjan pulled a short ball to be caught at midwicket, Nellai captain Arun Karthik chopped on to be bowled off a back-of-length delivery, and Sandeep Warrier top-edged a meek pull off a short ball to be caught at short fine leg.

Nellai had played 40 dot balls in the first 10 overs - two-thirds!

Tiruppur’s G. Periyaswamy was also impressive with two for 9 in three overs.

The scores: Nellai Royal Kings 124 in 18.2 overs (Sonu Yadav 35, P. Bhuvaneswaran 5/17, G. Periyaswamy 2/9) lost to iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 128/3 in 18.2 overs (Radhakrishnan 34, Tushar Raheja 49, Sonu Yadav 2/23).