Afghanistan and Pakistan will face off in an Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday. If Pakistan wins, Babar Azam’s will play Sri Lanka in the final. However, in case Afghanistan stages an upset, India will remain alive in the competition.

TEAM COMPOSITION

Pakistan, barring injuries, is likely to field the same playing XI which beat India on Sunday.

PAKISTAN PREDICTED XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

FORM GUIDE: W W L L W

Afghanistan was forced to leave out Azmatullah Omarzai, who was unwell, for the match against Sri Lanka. Samiullah Shinwari could make way for his return in the playing XI.

AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

FORM GUIDE: L W W L W

PAKISTAN VS AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers:Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz (c), Shadab Khan Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf Team Composition: PAK 7:4 AFG Credits Left: 0.5

Pakistan’s star with both bat and ball against India, Mohammad Nawaz, can be a strong candidate for captain. He is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament and struck a brisk 20-ball 42 with the bat against India. Meanwhile, the leading run-getter in the tournament, Mohammad Rizwan, can always be counted on to fetch a rich haul of points with his consistence at the top of the order and could be a good vice-captain pick.