Cricket

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Info, 1st Test: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series 2022?

PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Here are the live broadcast, streaming details and full squads as Pakistan and New Zealand face off in the first Test in Karachi from Monday.

Team Sportstar
25 December, 2022 16:18 IST
25 December, 2022 16:18 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan and New Zealand will face-off in a two-match Test series from Monday, December 26.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan and New Zealand will face-off in a two-match Test series from Monday, December 26. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Here are the live broadcast, streaming details and full squads as Pakistan and New Zealand face off in the first Test in Karachi from Monday.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting on Monday in Karachi. The New Zealand squad, which reached Karachi on Thursday morning, is the third major team to tour Pakistan for a Test series this year after Australia and England. The Black Caps last played a bilateral Test series in Pakistan in May 2002. 

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs NZ 1st Test live?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch PAK vs NZ 1st Test live online?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will PAK vs NZ 1st Test begin?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for PAK vs NZ 1st Test take place?

The toss for the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

On which day will PAK vs NZ 1st Test start?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on Monday, December 26.

Where will PAK vs NZ 1st Test be played?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

PAK VS NZ 1ST TEST SQUADS
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us