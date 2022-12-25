PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Info, 1st Test: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series 2022?

Pakistan will face New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting on Monday in Karachi. The New Zealand squad, which reached Karachi on Thursday morning, is the third major team to tour Pakistan for a Test series this year after Australia and England. The Black Caps last played a bilateral Test series in Pakistan in May 2002.

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs NZ 1st Test live?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch PAK vs NZ 1st Test live online?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will PAK vs NZ 1st Test begin?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for PAK vs NZ 1st Test take place?

The toss for the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

On which day will PAK vs NZ 1st Test start?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on Monday, December 26.

Where will PAK vs NZ 1st Test be played?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.