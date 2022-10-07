PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Info, T20 Tri-Series Match 2: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off in the second match of the T20 tri-series, which also involves Bangladesh, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

Pakistan had beaten Bangladesh by 21 runs on Friday in the tournament opener at the same venue.

Where can I watch the live streaming of PAK vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

The second match of the T20 Tri-Series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast PAK vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

There is no LIVE telecast available of the T20 Tri-Series in India.

At what time will PAK vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match start?

The second match of the T20 Tri-series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Where will PAK vs NZ Tri-Series match be played?

The second match of the T20 Tri-series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.