PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Info, T20 Tri-Series Match 4: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off in the fourth match of the T20 tri-series, which also involves Bangladesh, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Pakistan had beaten New Zealand by six wickets last Saturday at the same venue.

Where can I watch the live streaming of PAK vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

The fourth match of the T20 Tri-Series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast PAK vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

There is no LIVE telecast available of the T20 Tri-Series in India.

At what time will PAK vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match start?

The fourth match of the T20 Tri-series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 7.30 AM IST.

Where will PAK vs NZ Tri-Series match be played?

The fourth match of the T20 Tri-series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.