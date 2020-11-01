Ahmed, Azam lead Pakistan to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed’s maiden five-wicket haul earned Pakistan a convincing six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second one-day international on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Ahmed took 5-40 as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 206 in 45 overs after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat.

Pakistan romped to 208-4 with more than 14 overs to spare and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

ALSO READ| IPL 2020 playoffs race: Kings XI Punjab knocked out after CSK defeat

Captain Babar Azam led the chase with an unbeaten 77 off 74 balls and raised the victory with a straight six off spinner Wesley Madhevere in the 36th over. Imam-ul-Haq missed out on a second successive half century before being dismissed for 49.

Left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro, who won successful caught behind decisions against Imam through television referral, finished with 2-49.

The last ODI will be played on Tuesday before both teams meet in a three-match Twenty20 series, also at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.