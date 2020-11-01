Cricket Cricket Ahmed, Azam lead Pakistan to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe Pakistan romped to 208-4 with more than 14 overs to spare and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Zimbabwe. AP RAWALPINDI 01 November, 2020 20:07 IST Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, left, jumps to celebrate the dismissal of Zimbabwe's batsman Chamu Chibhabha, right, during their 2nd one-day international cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi. - AP AP RAWALPINDI 01 November, 2020 20:07 IST Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed’s maiden five-wicket haul earned Pakistan a convincing six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second one-day international on Sunday.The 30-year-old Ahmed took 5-40 as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 206 in 45 overs after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat.Pakistan romped to 208-4 with more than 14 overs to spare and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.ALSO READ| IPL 2020 playoffs race: Kings XI Punjab knocked out after CSK defeat Captain Babar Azam led the chase with an unbeaten 77 off 74 balls and raised the victory with a straight six off spinner Wesley Madhevere in the 36th over. Imam-ul-Haq missed out on a second successive half century before being dismissed for 49.Left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro, who won successful caught behind decisions against Imam through television referral, finished with 2-49.The last ODI will be played on Tuesday before both teams meet in a three-match Twenty20 series, also at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos