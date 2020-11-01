IPL 2020 playoffs race: Kings XI Punjab knocked out after CSK defeat

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was knocked out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after a nine-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

KXIP needed a win against CSK to remain in contention for one of the three play-off spots. Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 62 took KXIP to a fighting total of 153/6 batting first. Ruturaj Gaikwad then scored an unbeaten 62 to hand KXIP its second successive defeat. The Punjab outfit hasn't made the play-offs since 2014 when it lost in the final to Kolkata Knight Riders.

The KL Rahul-led side made a remarkable recovery to win five out of six matches after having taken just two points from its first seven games.

