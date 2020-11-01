IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 playoffs race: Kings XI Punjab knocked out after CSK defeat

01 November, 2020 19:07 IST

Kings XI Punjab was knocked out of IPL 2020 after a nine-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.   -  BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was knocked out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after a nine-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

KXIP needed a win against CSK to remain in contention for one of the three play-off spots. Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 62 took KXIP to a fighting total of 153/6 batting first. Ruturaj Gaikwad then scored an unbeaten 62 to hand KXIP its second successive defeat. The Punjab outfit hasn't made the play-offs since 2014 when it lost in the final to Kolkata Knight Riders.

The KL Rahul-led side made a remarkable recovery to win five out of six matches after having taken just two points from its first seven games.

IPL 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMSPWLPointsNRR
Mumbai Indians139418+1.296
Royal Challengers Bangalore137614-0.145
Delhi Capitals137614-0.159
Sunrisers Hyderabad136712+0.555
Kings XI Punjab146812-0.162
Rajasthan Royals136712-0.377
Chennai Super Kings146812-0.455
Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467

