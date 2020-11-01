Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 playoffs race: Kings XI Punjab knocked out after CSK defeat Kings XI Punjab's Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs qualification fight ended after its defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Team Sportstar 01 November, 2020 19:07 IST Kings XI Punjab was knocked out of IPL 2020 after a nine-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 01 November, 2020 19:07 IST Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was knocked out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after a nine-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.KXIP needed a win against CSK to remain in contention for one of the three play-off spots. Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 62 took KXIP to a fighting total of 153/6 batting first. Ruturaj Gaikwad then scored an unbeaten 62 to hand KXIP its second successive defeat. The Punjab outfit hasn't made the play-offs since 2014 when it lost in the final to Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL 2020 playoffs race explained: What do KXIP, RR, KKR, SRH, RCB, DC have to do to qualify The KL Rahul-led side made a remarkable recovery to win five out of six matches after having taken just two points from its first seven games. IPL 2020 playoffs race: Delhi in contention for top-two finish despite losing to Mumbai IPL 2020 Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians139418+1.296Royal Challengers Bangalore137614-0.145Delhi Capitals137614-0.159Sunrisers Hyderabad136712+0.555Kings XI Punjab146812-0.162Rajasthan Royals136712-0.377Chennai Super Kings146812-0.455Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos