IPL 2020 playoffs race explained: What do KXIP, RR, KKR, SRH, RCB, DC have to do to qualify

With three match days left in the Indian Premier League (IPL) league stage, six teams are still eyeing three playoff spots. Only Mumbai Indians has qualified and assured itself a top-two finish, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is out of the playoff race.

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 13 9 4 18 +1.296 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 14 -0.145 Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 14 -0.159 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 12 +0.555 Kings XI Punjab 13 6 7 12 -0.133 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 -0.377 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.467 Chennai Super Kings 13 5 8 10 -0.532

Here is what each team needs to do ensure qualification.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB faces third-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday and can guarantee a second-place finish with a win.

If RCB loses the match, it will need one of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to lose their respective final matches since both teams have a better net run-rate than Bangalore.

If both KXIP and SRH win their final games, 14 points may not be enough for RCB to go through.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Coming on the back of four successive defeats, DC faces a similar scenario as RCB due to its poor net run-rate. DC needs to beat RCB to finish in the top four.

If DC loses the game, it will need one of KXIP and SRH to lose their respective final matches and the margin of victory in the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is not huge.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad can confirm qualification with a win over Mumbai Indians in its final game on Tuesday.

If it loses, it will be out of the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Kinsg XI Punjab can reach its first playoffs since 2014 with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. If it loses the game, Punjab will be out of IPL 2020.

KXIP has a marginally better run-rate than teams above them RCB (2nd) and DC (3rd), and teams below them RR (6th) and KKR (7th) heading into the final game. The winner of RCB and DC will qualify ahead of KXIP with 16 points, so KXIP will hope that the winner of RR and KKR don't end up with a better run-rate than it.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Royals will need to beat KKR on Sunday to give itself a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Despite their poor net run-rate, they can confirm qualification if both SRH and KXIP lose their respective matches.

If either of SRH and KXIP win, RR can still qualify ahead of the loser of RCB and DC game by managing a better net run-rate from its win over KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR faces a similar scenario as RR and will need to win against its opponent on Sunday to give itself a shot at qualification.