IPL 2020 playoffs scenario: Delhi in contention for top-two finish despite losing to Mumbai

Mumbai Indians inflicted a nine-wicket defeat on Delhi Capitals. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 31 October, 2020 18:41 IST Mumbai Indians' nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Saturday ensured a top-two finish for Rohit Sharma and Co. and made playoff qualification difficult for Delhi. After its fourth successive loss this season, Delhi remains third on the table with 14 points. Its net run-rate (-0.159) has taken a beating during this winless run. Three-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult reduced Delhi to 110/9 batting first. Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 72 then handed Delhi to a nine-wicket defeat.Shreyas Iyer's men take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday in what will be a must-win encounter. However, such is their situation that even a win against RCB won't guarantee them a place in the last four. They need other results to go their way. That said, if RCB lose to SRH tonight, Delhi remains in contention for a top-two finish. DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Highlights: Kishan, Bumrah shine as Mumbai beats Delhi by nine wickets IPL 2020 playoffs scenarios: Rajasthan Royals stays in knock-out contention after win vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians139418+1.296Royal Challengers Bangalore127514+0.048Delhi Capitals137614-0.159Kings XI Punjab136712-0.133Rajasthan Royals136712-0.377Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467Sunrisers Hyderabad125710+0.396Chennai Super Kings135810-0.532