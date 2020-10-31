IPL 2020 playoffs scenario: Delhi in contention for top-two finish despite losing to Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Saturday ensured a top-two finish for Rohit Sharma and Co. and made playoff qualification difficult for Delhi. After its fourth successive loss this season, Delhi remains third on the table with 14 points. Its net run-rate (-0.159) has taken a beating during this winless run. Three-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult reduced Delhi to 110/9 batting first. Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 72 then handed Delhi to a nine-wicket defeat.

Shreyas Iyer's men take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday in what will be a must-win encounter. However, such is their situation that even a win against RCB won't guarantee them a place in the last four. They need other results to go their way. That said, if RCB lose to SRH tonight, Delhi remains in contention for a top-two finish.

