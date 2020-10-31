IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 playoffs scenario: Delhi in contention for top-two finish despite losing to Mumbai

IPL 2020 playoffs race: After its fourth successive loss this season, Delhi remains third on the table with 14 points with one game to go. Its net run-rate (-0.159) has taken a beating during this winless run.

31 October, 2020 18:41 IST

Mumbai Indians inflicted a nine-wicket defeat on Delhi Capitals.   -  BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians' nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Saturday ensured a top-two finish for Rohit Sharma and Co. and made playoff qualification difficult for Delhi. After its fourth successive loss this season, Delhi remains third on the table with 14 points. Its net run-rate (-0.159) has taken a beating during this winless run. Three-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult reduced Delhi to 110/9 batting first. Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 72 then handed Delhi to a nine-wicket defeat.

Shreyas Iyer's men take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday in what will be a must-win encounter. However, such is their situation that even a win against RCB won't guarantee them a place in the last four. They need other results to go their way. That said, if RCB lose to SRH tonight, Delhi remains in contention for a top-two finish.

IPL 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMSPWLPointsNRR
Mumbai Indians139418+1.296
Royal Challengers Bangalore127514+0.048
Delhi Capitals137614-0.159
Kings XI Punjab136712-0.133
Rajasthan Royals136712-0.377
Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467
Sunrisers Hyderabad125710+0.396
Chennai Super Kings135810-0.532

