DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score: Will Rohit play today's match vs Delhi Capitals, toss at 3 PM, team news out soon

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Match 51 of IPL 2020 in UAE. The Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Dubai on Saturday.

BUILD UP

- Having suffered three straight losses, Delhi Capitals will aim to seal a playoff berth when it takes on Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Here's our preview for Saturday afternoon's game - READ

- Rohit Sharma had resumed training with the Mumbai Indians on Monday evening after a week-long break. The franchise shared a video of Rohit batting in the nets, playing virtually all the strokes in his armoury with elan - READ

- Suryakumar Yadav is driven by a “burning desire” to don the India blue, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said after his team's win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's the complete story - READ

- The in-form Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav opened up on his transformation as a person and as a player in this interview from last December - READ

- It has been a memorable outing for Mumbai Indians in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite some challenges, the defending champion has already sealed its place in the playoffs. But MI keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has his sights set on a top-two finish - READ

- LISTEN IN | In Episode 07 of our IPL podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the biggest talking points surrounding the Indian squads that will tour Australia later this year, a tight competition for the top four and what Chennai Super Kings' exit from the IPL this season means for the side.

- DC has suffered three straight losses to slip to the third spot with 14 points in the IPL standings, making its last two league games crucial for playoffs qualification. Here's what Ajinkya Rahane has to say about the team's performance - READ

- It seems the long break has actually helped Shikhar Dhawan. The India international is feeling fresh, running faster and by his own admission — has no fear of being dismissed - IPL 2020 Star Batsman of the Fortnight: Shikhar Dhawan, positive and fearless!



- Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time.

Top three performers so far: Delhi Capitals

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Shikhar Dhawan (471) Kagiso Rabada (23) Shreyas Iyer (389) Anrich Nortje (15) Rishabh Pant (253) R. Ashwin (9)

India set to play two warm-up games in Australia

Top three performers so far: Mumbai Indians

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Quinton de Kock (392) Jasprit Bumrah (20) Suryakumar Yadav (362) Trent Boult (17) Ishan Kishan (323) Rahul Chahar (14)

WATCH EPISODE 6 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING INDIAN BATSMAN CHETESHWAR PUJARA





IPL 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 12 8 4 16 +1.186 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 14 +0.048 Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 14 +0.030 Kings XI Punjab 13 6 7 12 -0.133 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 -0.377 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.467 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 10 +0.396 Chennai Super Kings 13 5 8 10 -0.532

CURRENT PURPLE AND ORANGE CAP HOLDERS

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul: 641 runs

Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada: 23 wickets