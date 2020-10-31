IPL 2020 News DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score: Will Rohit play today's match vs Delhi Capitals, toss at 3 PM, team news out soon MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Cricket Score Commentary: Get the IPL live score updates between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 October, 2020 13:50 IST There is a cloud hanging over MI skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 October, 2020 13:50 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Match 51 of IPL 2020 in UAE. The Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Dubai on Saturday.BUILD UP- Having suffered three straight losses, Delhi Capitals will aim to seal a playoff berth when it takes on Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Here's our preview for Saturday afternoon's game - READ- Rohit Sharma had resumed training with the Mumbai Indians on Monday evening after a week-long break. The franchise shared a video of Rohit batting in the nets, playing virtually all the strokes in his armoury with elan - READ- Suryakumar Yadav is driven by a “burning desire” to don the India blue, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said after his team's win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's the complete story - READ- The in-form Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav opened up on his transformation as a person and as a player in this interview from last December - READ- It has been a memorable outing for Mumbai Indians in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite some challenges, the defending champion has already sealed its place in the playoffs. But MI keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has his sights set on a top-two finish - READ- LISTEN IN | In Episode 07 of our IPL podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the biggest talking points surrounding the Indian squads that will tour Australia later this year, a tight competition for the top four and what Chennai Super Kings' exit from the IPL this season means for the side. - DC has suffered three straight losses to slip to the third spot with 14 points in the IPL standings, making its last two league games crucial for playoffs qualification. Here's what Ajinkya Rahane has to say about the team's performance - READ- It seems the long break has actually helped Shikhar Dhawan. The India international is feeling fresh, running faster and by his own admission — has no fear of being dismissed - IPL 2020 Star Batsman of the Fortnight: Shikhar Dhawan, positive and fearless! - Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time.Top three performers so far: Delhi CapitalsTop-scorersTop wicket-takersShikhar Dhawan (471)Kagiso Rabada (23)Shreyas Iyer (389)Anrich Nortje (15)Rishabh Pant (253)R. Ashwin (9) India set to play two warm-up games in Australia Top three performers so far: Mumbai IndiansTop-scorersTop wicket-takersQuinton de Kock (392)Jasprit Bumrah (20)Suryakumar Yadav (362)Trent Boult (17)Ishan Kishan (323)Rahul Chahar (14) WATCH EPISODE 6 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING INDIAN BATSMAN CHETESHWAR PUJARA IPL 2020 Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians128416+1.186Royal Challengers Bangalore127514+0.048Delhi Capitals127514+0.030Kings XI Punjab136712-0.133Rajasthan Royals136712-0.377Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467Sunrisers Hyderabad125710+0.396Chennai Super Kings135810-0.532 CURRENT PURPLE AND ORANGE CAP HOLDERS Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul: 641 runsDelhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada: 23 wicketsSquads:Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel SamsMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James PattinsonMatch: DC vs MI, 51st Match, IPL 2020 Date: October 31, 2020 Time: 03:30 PMWHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - MUMBAI INDIANS VS DELHI CAPITALS LIVE?The Indian Premier League match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.