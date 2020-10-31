Home IPL 2020 News DC vs MI, IPL 2020: Who is Delhi Capitals' debutant Pravin Dubey? Pravin Dubey was roped in as a replacement for Amit Mishra, who was ruled out of IPL 2020 with a fractured finger, earlier this month. Team Sportstar 31 October, 2020 15:30 IST Pravin Dubey was previously part of RCB in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. - Twitter @DelhiCapitals Team Sportstar 31 October, 2020 15:30 IST Karnataka leg-spinner Pravin Dubey is set to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Delhi Capitals in the match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Saturday.Dubey was roped in as a replacement for Amit Mishra, who was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured finger, earlier this month.The 27-year-old leggie has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state, and has 16 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 6.87.He was previously brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2016 and 2017 auctions but didn't feature for the outfit.Delhi can seal qualification for the playoffs with a win over Mumbai. The Shreyas-Iyer led side made three changes with Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel making returns for Ajinkya Rahane and Tushar Deshpande. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos