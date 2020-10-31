DC vs MI, IPL 2020: Who is Delhi Capitals' debutant Pravin Dubey?

Karnataka leg-spinner Pravin Dubey is set to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Delhi Capitals in the match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Saturday.

Dubey was roped in as a replacement for Amit Mishra, who was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured finger, earlier this month.

The 27-year-old leggie has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state, and has 16 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 6.87.

He was previously brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2016 and 2017 auctions but didn't feature for the outfit.

Delhi can seal qualification for the playoffs with a win over Mumbai. The Shreyas-Iyer led side made three changes with Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel making returns for Ajinkya Rahane and Tushar Deshpande.