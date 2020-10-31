IPL 2020 News

DC vs MI, IPL 2020: Who is Delhi Capitals' debutant Pravin Dubey?

Pravin Dubey was roped in as a replacement for Amit Mishra, who was ruled out of IPL 2020 with a fractured finger, earlier this month.

31 October, 2020 15:30 IST

Pravin Dubey was previously part of RCB in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.   -  Twitter @DelhiCapitals

Karnataka leg-spinner Pravin Dubey is set to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Delhi Capitals in the match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Saturday.

The 27-year-old leggie has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state, and has 16 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 6.87.

He was previously brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2016 and 2017 auctions but didn't feature for the outfit.

Delhi can seal qualification for the playoffs with a win over Mumbai. The Shreyas-Iyer led side made three changes with Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel making returns for Ajinkya Rahane and Tushar Deshpande.

