IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult leads the list in PowerPlay

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult claimed his 12th wicket in the PowerPlay overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in a match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Saturday.

Boult rocked Delhi's top-order by removing Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Prithvi Shaw (10) inside the third over. His bowling figures read 3-0-10-2.

The Kiwi fast bowler, who was traded by Delhi to Mumbai in the 2019 auctions, is having his best IPL season with 19 wickets to his name.

Boult has bowled 31 overs inside the PowerPlay this season with 12 of his 19 wickets having come in this period.

The next best bowler on the list is Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer with nine scalps.