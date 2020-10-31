Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult leads the list in PowerPlay Trent Boult's opening spell rocked Delhi's top-order when he removed Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Prithvi Shaw (10) inside the third over in the IPL. Team Sportstar 31 October, 2020 16:09 IST Mumbai Indians' Trent Bout has 19 wickets in the ongoing IPL. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 31 October, 2020 16:09 IST Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult claimed his 12th wicket in the PowerPlay overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in a match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Saturday.Boult rocked Delhi's top-order by removing Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Prithvi Shaw (10) inside the third over. His bowling figures read 3-0-10-2.FOLLOW | DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score: Chahar, Bumrah send back Iyer, Stoinis; Delhi four down The Kiwi fast bowler, who was traded by Delhi to Mumbai in the 2019 auctions, is having his best IPL season with 19 wickets to his name. Boult has bowled 31 overs inside the PowerPlay this season with 12 of his 19 wickets having come in this period. READ | Kagiso Rabada: Mastering the art of bowling fastThe next best bowler on the list is Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer with nine scalps. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos